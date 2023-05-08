trivago’s (TRVG) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at SpectralCast

SpectralCast reiterated their maintains rating on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.
TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.97.
trivago Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,610. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
