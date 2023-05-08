trivago’s (TRVG) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at SpectralCast

SpectralCast reiterated their maintains rating on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.97.

NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,610. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

