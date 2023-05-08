Truist Financial Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $230.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.72. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $211.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

