Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.18-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.18-$0.22 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $52.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Institutional Trading of Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.