Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.88. 17,066,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,864,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

