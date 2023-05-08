Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.88. 17,066,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,864,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

