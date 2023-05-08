UBS Group AG Purchases 1,824,751 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.39% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $655,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

