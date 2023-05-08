UBS Group AG Sells 140,170 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. UBS Group AG owned about 1.65% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,121,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.02. 509,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

