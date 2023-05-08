UBS Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $460.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.04.

HubSpot stock opened at $444.21 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $468.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,530,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

