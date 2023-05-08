Ultra 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Ultra has a market cap of $72.02 million and $1.55 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,469.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00402197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00107647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002631 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23388067 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,271,275.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

