UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $653,714.07

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $653,714.07 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00012670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00281738 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,425,734 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

