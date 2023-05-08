Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 2,950 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tesla were worth $56,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. NWI Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 138,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 334,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 28,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,868,974 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $171.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,137,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,889,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.54. The company has a market cap of $544.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

