Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 50,700 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 861,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

