Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prologis were worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.31. 1,234,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $139.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

