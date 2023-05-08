Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Danaher were worth $30,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,070. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

NYSE DHR traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,124. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

