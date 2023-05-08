Utah Retirement Systems Sells 11,900 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,195,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,976,004. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

