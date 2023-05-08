Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,600 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.40. 4,198,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,879. The company has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

