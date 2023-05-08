Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $15.99 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.85. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

