Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,381. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $199.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

