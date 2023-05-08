Vancity Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Brown & Brown
In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 117,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.75.
Brown & Brown Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.
Brown & Brown Company Profile
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
See Also
