Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,702 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.16. 276,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

