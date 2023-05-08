Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 710 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,377.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded down $5.62 on Monday, reaching $2,685.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,526.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,481.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

