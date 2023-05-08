Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lowered by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.35. 677,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,035. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average is $231.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

