Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $189,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.49. 943,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,662. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.