Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,904. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

