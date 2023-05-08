Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.36. 109,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,311. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.