Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 513,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 381,825 shares.The stock last traded at $208.77 and had previously closed at $208.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

