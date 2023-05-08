Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.37% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $684,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,799,000 after acquiring an additional 124,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,251. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average of $209.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

