Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Cut by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.51. 281,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

