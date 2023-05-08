Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.48. 2,364,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,947. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

