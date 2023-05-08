Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

