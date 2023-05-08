Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $76.58. 733,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,067. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

