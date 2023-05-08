Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

