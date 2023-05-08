Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.6% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.02. 716,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

