Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,951. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

