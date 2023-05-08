Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 42,159 shares.The stock last traded at $68.73 and had previously closed at $68.97.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.