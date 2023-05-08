Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,394 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

