Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 833,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,898. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

