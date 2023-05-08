Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $697,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,427 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819,023 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

