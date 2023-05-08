Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,899,000 after purchasing an additional 710,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.68. The company had a trading volume of 792,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

