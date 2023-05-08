Vantage Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,123,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,929,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

