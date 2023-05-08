Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.88

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.88 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 43187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.