Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.15 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

VECO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. 944,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

