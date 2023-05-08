Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.39.

NYSE VEEV opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

