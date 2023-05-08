Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.43 on Friday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Verastem by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

