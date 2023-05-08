Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $9.96 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Via Renewables by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Via Renewables by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

