Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.97. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 4,449,095 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after buying an additional 558,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after buying an additional 1,142,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after buying an additional 1,340,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,294,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 344,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

