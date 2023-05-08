Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE V traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.37. 1,663,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,841. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

