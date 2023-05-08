VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.64.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 9.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 818,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

