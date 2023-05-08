Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after acquiring an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

