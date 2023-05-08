Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as low as $62.85 and last traded at $62.93. Approximately 116,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 178,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop
In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 5.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32.
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
