Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 494,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,322. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $409.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

